Tampa city leaders extending the use of gun detection software 'ShotSpotter'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa city leaders are extending the contract for the use of the gun detection software ShotSpotter.

Police say they believe the technology is having an impact on violent crimes in the East Tampa area.

ABC Action News first reported on TPD's decision to install ShotSpotter sensors around town back in December 2018. ShotSpotter went live in the city in late June 2019.

Dozens expressed concerns over several shootings that happened in New Tampa at a Town Hall meeting on June 24th.

However, a TPD major told the public in a Town Hall meeting a couple of weeks ago that there are no plans to expand the use of ShotSpotter in other areas of the city besides those that already have the equipment.