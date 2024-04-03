Tampa City Council working to address housing crisis through several programs

TAMPA, Fla. — When it comes to addressing Tampa's housing crisis, Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak told ABC Action News that a "one-size-fits-all" approach simply won't work.

"We're basically willing to try pretty much everything because that's the way we reach everyone," she said.

In February, the council held a workshop that was focused on figuring out what should be done to fix the problem.

And the public didn't hold back their opinions.

"We need to increase housing because that's where the crisis starts, is inventory," said one man.

"The housing crisis we speak of today is not merely a matter of economics. It is a reflection of a deeper injustice that has roots in a history of discrimination and exploitation," said a woman who lives in the area.

"We know that home ownership is the best way to generate wealth," said another resident.

At that meeting, it was revealed that the area median income or AMI in the city is just over $71,000, and folks who make half of that—or less—were struggling the most to find affordable housing in the city.

However, according to Hurtak, the city is setting aside money to help that demographic.

"We have committed 30 percent of each CRA's funds towards affordable housing. So for that, that's going to be focused on 50 percent [AMI] and below," said Hurtak.

That said, she also added that this summer, the council will start working on a few different programs to help the entire community better access affordable housing.

UPDATING THE LAND DEVELOPMENT CODE

According to Hurtak, the council will soon start the three-year process of changing the city's land development code.

One of the things they're looking to update is the city's policy on renting out accessory dwelling units or ADUs.

"Right now, if you have a main house and an accessory dwelling unit for you to rent either of them out, you have to live in the main house. Well, what if you're a retiree, a widow, [or] you're a widower? It's just you," said Hurtak, "You don't want the big house, you want to live in the small ADU it's probably new, probably a little better for mobility for you as you age. And you want to rent out the house which will get you a much bigger piece of your income in order to maintain it. Right now, we don't allow that."

COMMUNITY LAND TRUST PROGRAM

Tampa's city council is also looking to launch a Community Land Trust (CLT) program.

It will essentially allow the city to rent or mortgage homes on city-owned property.

Hurtak said it's an effort to give people a taste of homeownership without the additional costs that come with land ownership.

"While it's not going to be for everybody, it's a good option for those who may have the credit score and who may have a down payment but just simply can't find something in their price range. It gives them a way to get started," she said.

She added that the city would eventually transition that program to have a non-profit run it long-term.

ADJUSTING DEVELOPER INCENTIVES

And lastly, Hurtak said the city is looking to increase the incentives it gives to developers who include affordable housing in their plans.

Essentially, if they offer more affordable units, they'd be allowed to build more market-rate units too.

"We're trying to figure out, how do we add these units which we so desperately need and but make it something that developers can afford to do," she said.

ACCOUNTABILITY

They're changes that members of the grassroots organization Florida Rising are watching closely.

The group had a large presence at that February workshop.

The Tampa Bay Regional Director for Florida Rising, Robin Lockett, told ABC Action News that's because the housing crisis is a top priority for them.

"Florida Rising has been working on housing for the past two years," she said.

She added that the group will work to make sure the council holds true to their promises.

"Council cannot be emotional. You know, vote on something emotionally when a lot of people are there, and then when no one is there, vote in the opposite way," she said.

WHAT IF I NEED HELP RIGHT NOW?

In our interview, Councilwoman Hurtak also acknowledged that while these long-range programs will address the need for housing over time, some people need housing help right now.

To help address those needs, she said the city is offering the following services:



Down payment assistance to help people buy homes;

Rental assistance to help people avoid eviction;

Owner-occupied rehab to help people with repairs;

And for those struggling with homelessness, she added that Tampa Hope will soon be opening up 100 more units of housing.

To read more about the city's plan to address affordable housing needs, click here.