Tampa City Council paid tribute to Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa City Council honored and remembered Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson at its Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on Thursday.

A large red bow draped her chair in the chamber as council members, one by one, remembered Henderson.

A video tribute was played during the meeting, showcasing her contributions to the community as an educator and on the City Council.

Mayor Jane Castor reflected on Henderson's contributions to the city and said she could be described as a "force of nature," and discussed her contribution to the community.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal church.

