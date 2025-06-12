Tampa City Council paid tribute to Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa City Council honored and remembered Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson at its Community Redevelopment Agency meeting on Thursday.
A large red bow draped her chair in the chamber as council members, one by one, remembered Henderson.
A video tribute was played during the meeting, showcasing her contributions to the community as an educator and on the City Council.
MORE: Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson dead at 60
Mayor Jane Castor reflected on Henderson's contributions to the city and said she could be described as a "force of nature," and discussed her contribution to the community.
Watch Mayor Castor's speech at City Council
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Allen Temple African Methodist Episcopal church.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.