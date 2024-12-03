Tampa Bay area nonprofits share how you can help this Giving Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tuesday after Thanksgiving marks Giving Tuesday, a day of generosity where people often give back to their favorite charities or non-profits.

Giving Tuesday also kicks off the Christmas season at Metropolitan Ministries.

“Many people right now that used to be donors and volunteers are now coming to us for help because they were impacted by the storms,” said Justine Burke, the VP of Marketing at Metro Ministries.

After our recent hurricanes, Burke said donations are down by about 23 percent, but the need coming in is up by about 20 percent.

"It comes right here in the tent, and it goes right back out the other side to a family in need, and it translates to a meal,” Burke said. “If you give money, you know, $10, $20 or $50 or more, it just multiplies. You're providing a family who would otherwise go without a holiday meal and toys for their children under the tree."

Over at Habitat for Humanity in Hillsborough County, contributions can leave a lasting mark in more than one way.

"Donations have been great for us,” said Callie Lupica, the annual fund director for the nonprofit. "Our community has truly been a partner. With your donation, you can submit a blessing to the family, which we actually write physically onto the wooden framing of a Habitat home."

If you plan to give this Giving Tuesday, the BBB has a few tips to help you donate with confidence, advising you check out the charity before you give and be sure you have the exact name of the charity to avoid a case of mistaken identity.

Organizations also recognize times are tough, reminding you that your time is valuable, too.

“We definitely need volunteers,” Burke said. “We got a late start because of the hurricanes."

"There's always ways to give back that fit your heart,” Lupica said.