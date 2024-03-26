Suspect who allegedly carjacked emergency response vehicle arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was arrested after officials said he carjacked an emergency response vehicle in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m. on March 22, they received reports from a 38-year-old American Medical Response (AMR) supervisor who said he found a pickup truck, later determined to be stolen, that crashed on the southbound I-75 exit ramp to westbound I-4.

The supervisor encountered one man who immediately fled down the road embankment before he saw Gregory Brian McGall, 36, standing in the road.

FHP said McGall then jumped on the side of the AMR Chevy Tahoe and climbed into the vehicle. The supervisor was able to open the door and escape without injury as McGall drove off with the Tahoe.

After stealing the Tahoe, McGall sideswiped a Nissan Altima further along the ramp, resulting in a minor crash, according to officials.

FHP said McGall then continued to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where he was spotted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies. The deputies started to chase him but eventually lost sight.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said on March 25, around 6:25 p.m., deputies located McGall at SR-39 and SR-60. He was apprehended by deputies for grand theft auto and a carjacking warrant from Osceola County.

When Florida Highway Patrol troopers learned of his arrest, they added charges from the March 22 incident, including carjacking, aggravated assault and criminal mischief. McGall was taken to the Hillsborough County Jail.