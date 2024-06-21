Suspect fatally hit by car during assault investigation: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was fatally hit by a car during an assault investigation launched by police early Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the 4000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue around 2:20 a.m. after receiving a report about what appeared to be a domestic-related assault.

According to police, witnesses provided detailed descriptions of the suspect, and a community member who saw the assault as it was happening tried to intervene before officers arrived.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he said he tried to question the suspect, who refused and tried to re-enter the vehicle where the female victim was. The suspect then tried to leave on foot, refusing the officer's orders to stop.

According to TPD, the officer deployed his taser before a car traveling east on Hillsborough Avenue hit the suspect and did not stop. He died at the scene.

Since the officer was attempting to make an arrest when the suspect was hit by a car, TPD said the case is classified as an in-custody death.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the incident, while the TPD Traffic Homicide Unit is working to identify the car that struck the suspect and fled.

They added that an internal investigation will be conducted to ensure the officer adhered to all department policies and procedures.

TPD's Victim's Advocate will work with the woman who was a victim of the assault. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Eastbound traffic along Hillsborough Avenue will be closed between Lois Ave and North Dale Mabry Highway during the investigation.