Survivor speaks out during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following contains retellings and descriptions of sexual abuse that may trigger some who have survived similar situations. Discretion is advised.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and a local survivor is speaking out to share her story in hopes that it helps someone else.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women experience sexual violence during their lifetime.

That is a statistic that Jill Vanderkam is working to change. Vanderkam is a Hillsborough County resident who was sexually assaulted decades ago. It is still very emotional for her to talk about.

“I was imprisoned in my home and um… held with shattered glass from a frame, then spent the entire night laying in my bed doing what he said so I wouldn’t die," Vanderkam said.

The assaulter was someone she knew and had briefly dated. According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, in 80% of cases, the victim knew the assaulter.

Vanderkam looked back on that night with high emotions, but she wanted to focus on the future and what she could do to let others know they were not alone.

“When you go through this type of crisis, it feels like a lonely journey,” Vanderkam said.

She wants others to know about the resources available in the Tampa Bay region, one of which is the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. That's where Vanderkam went after she was assaulted. She said the police officers and the people at the Crisis Center were her heroes that day.

Gina Dickerson is the director of sexual assault services at the Crisis Center. She explained they do a full medical exam and can collect evidence for law enforcement up to 120 hours after the assault.

Dickerson explained that they create a safe space at the clinic so patients feel well taken care of when they come in for help.

“We believe that the only thing that causes rape is a rapist, so we believe the people that come to see us,” Dickerson explained.

Click here to connect with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.