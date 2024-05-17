Supervisor at organization in Hillsborough County for people with disabilities arrested for abuse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A supervisor at a Hillsborough County facility for people with disabilities was arrested for abuse.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) arrested Angela Mercado, 43, today (5/17) after an investigation into reports of abuse.

HCSO went to Sunrise Community Facility, a non-profit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, on May 10 for a report of abuse by a worker at the facility.

HCSO says a staff member told them they had witnessed Mercado become angry at a person with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities for moving too slowly. The witness told deputies that Mercado then pushed the person into a doorway and kicked the victim, according to the staff member's account of the incident.

Mercado was arrested for abuse of an elderly or disabled adult.

"It is sickening that someone in a position of trust, meant to help others, would use such violence against a vulnerable person," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Mercado was a day program supervisor at the facility. She has been placed on unpaid administrative leave and will remain on leave until Sunrise Community Facility completes its investigation, according to HCSO.