Structure fire in Plant City caused building to collapse, killing two dogs

PLANT CITY, Fla — A structure in Plant City was engulfed by flames Tuesday night, causing it to collapse.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said that they went to 3002 Frank Moore Road in Plant City around 9 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said they saw a structure on fire with heavy smoke and flames.

The structure was a horse stable with an apartment on the second story.

According to HCFR, the fire caused the entire horse stable and apartment to collapse, and it took firefighters about an hour to control it.

No firefighters or people were injured, but two dogs died in the fire.