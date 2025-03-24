Straz Center unveils Broadway show lineup for 2025 and 2026 season in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — The Straz Center announced its Broadway show lineup for the 2025 to 2026 season, featuring some new and some returning shows to the Tampa area.

The Straz said they would add nine new shows to the Broadway lineup this season, including:

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Jaeb Theater, Sep 16 - Oct 26, 2025



Synopsis: "[Dracula: A Comedy of Terros] is a Bram-new comedy you can really sink your teeth into. Filled with clever wordplay and anything-goes pop culture references, it’s a 90-minute, quick-changing, laugh-out-loud reimagining of the gothic classic, perfect for audiences of all blood types. In the treacherous mountains of Transylvania, a meek English real estate agent takes a harrowing journey to meet a new and mysterious client, who just happens to be the most terrifying and ferocious monster the world has ever known. As famed female vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing and company chase Drac from Transylvania to the British countryside to London and back, their antics are guaranteed to increase your pulse and cause bloodcurdling screams — of laughter."

The Wiz, Morsani Hall, Oct 14 - 19, 2025



Synopsis: "The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. The Baltimore Sun raves “Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets” and Chicago Sun-Times proclaims The Wiz is “an eye-popping and high-intensity revival!” This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway — from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ‘70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony- and Emmy®-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!"

Water For Elephants, Morsani Hall, Oct 28 - Nov 2, 2025



Synopsis: “Many wonders await audiences in this gorgeously imaginative Broadway musical.” - The New York Times. The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical. Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.” After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life — and love — beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age. Tony Award®-nominated director Jessica Stone’s “huge, heart-filling" production (The New York Times) features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at Water for Elephants, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania)."

Kimberly Akimbo, Morsani Hall, Nov 18 - 23, 2025



Synopsis: "A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five Tony Awards® including Best Musical. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants). Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure."

The Outsiders, Morsani Hall, Dec 27, 2025 - Jan 4, 2026



Synopsis: "The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, is The Outsiders. Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Frances Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "It has the power to inspire an entire generation." In Tulsa, Okla., 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging … and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

& Juliet, Morsani Hall, Feb 10 - 15, 2026



Synopsis: "Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it."

Hell's Kitchen, Morsani Hall, Mar 24 - Apr 5, 2026



Synopsis: "Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose new songs and greatest hits about growing up in N.Y. inspire a story made for Broadway. Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the ’90s, Hell’s Kitchen is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin. Hailed as a New York Times Critic’s Pick that is, “thrilling from beginning to end – a rare must-see!" Hell’s Kitchen is directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award® nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz and the music of Alicia Keys."

Stereophonic, Morsani Hall, Apr 28 - May 3, 2026



Synopsis: "The most Tony Award®-winning show of the year. The most Tony Award-nominated play of all time. Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up."

The Notebook, Morsani Hall, May 26-31, 2026



Synopsis: "Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed” and the New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.” The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) and choreography by Katie Spelman."



The Straz said that in addition to the new lineup, A Christmas Story, The Musical, Les Misérables, SIX U.S. Tour and Beetlejuice The Musical will all be back this season.

If you’re a current season ticket holder, you have until April 27 to renew subscriptions and guarantee the same seats. A six-month payment option is available.

Ticket prices vary by seating location, with premium options available in the Broadway Circle, requiring an additional donation of $750 per seat. For more information on seating and ticketing, visit the Straz Center website or contact the Development Office at belong@strazcenter.org.

For more information about the new season at the Straz Center, click here.