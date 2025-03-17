Sting adds Tampa date to 'Sting 3.0' world tour

TAMPA, Fla. — An iconic musician is coming to Florida: Sting announced a stop in Tampa during his world tour.
The 17-time Grammy winner is bringing his "Sting 3.0" tour to Hard Rock Tampa on Nov. 10.
Sting will perform from his vast catalog of music, including his newest song, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart). Other Florida stops include Jacksonville and Hollywood.
The general sale for tickets starts Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.
