Sting adds Tampa date to 'Sting 3.0' world tour

Recording artist Sting performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. 
TAMPA, Fla. — An iconic musician is coming to Florida: Sting announced a stop in Tampa during his world tour.

The 17-time Grammy winner is bringing his "Sting 3.0" tour to Hard Rock Tampa on Nov. 10.

Sting will perform from his vast catalog of music, including his newest song, "I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart). Other Florida stops include Jacksonville and Hollywood.

The general sale for tickets starts Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m.

