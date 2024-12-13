Smoke and flames pour out of Tampa-area home Friday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire burned through a Tampa-area home early Friday morning.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the home as Action Air One flew over the scene.

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue said the home, located on the 3800 block of North 58th Street, was 50% consumed by fire when their crews arrived on the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.