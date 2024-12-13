Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Smoke and flames pour out of Tampa-area home Friday morning

House fire 3800 block of N 58th Street
WFTS
Firefighters work to extinguish flames at a house fire on the 3800 block of N 58th Street in Tampa on 12/13/2024.
House fire 3800 block of N 58th Street
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — A fire burned through a Tampa-area home early Friday morning.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the home as Action Air One flew over the scene.

Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue said the home, located on the 3800 block of North 58th Street, was 50% consumed by fire when their crews arrived on the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A state report says hundreds of frail elderly nursing home residents were stacked side by side, head to toe in a small church with no working air conditioning or refrigerator during Hurricane Helene.

Florida nursing home patients were 'side by side, head to toe' with no air conditioning, food

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.