Sickles Band performs once-in-a-lifetime concert at Carnegie Hall

TAMPA, Fla. — In the music world, some stages are bigger than others. This past week, the Sickles High School Band had the opportunity to perform at one of the biggest in the world, Carnegie Hall in New York City.

“It was such a memorable experience, it was such an honor,” said student Camila Jones.

“Even bigger than I ever imagined in pictures, and I’ve always dreamed of performing on that stage,” said student Hannah Lundahl.

“Just listening to the echo of ourselves was beautiful. I’m sure it sounded even better from the audience's point of view,” said student Jada Brown.

When it was all said and done, it was 35 minutes, six songs, and one life-changing concert.

“Before the performance, we were even walking on stage, and they were giving us standing ovations, which was really sweet,” said student Sofia Blanco-Matos.

It was all part of the WorldStrides National Band and Orchestra Festival, an invitation-only event for the most talented high school bands across the country.

“It means a lot to us, the work and dedication that each of us put into our instrument and that we can collectively play a beautiful sound and perform these pieces,” said student Andrew Press.

“We talk all the time with our students about how music opens doors that you could have never even dreamed of, and we think sometimes, how many of our students could have even fathomed when they joined band in the sixth grade that this would be an opportunity, and we are really, really proud they had that opportunity,” said Director of Bands Keith Griffis.

While in New York City, the students visited some of the city’s most iconic sights.

“We got to see a Broadway show, the Statue of Liberty, got to ride the subway, which was interesting with 100 kids, but it’s really special to me, especially because I don’t travel a lot,” said Estrella Dedios.

They also got to interact with fellow high school musicians from all over America.

“At the hotel, we would pass by, and we would see all the people with their instrument cases, and it was like orchestras and bands, and we would be like, ‘Where are you from,’ it was awesome,” said Jones.

It also wouldn’t be a trip to The Big Apple without a little adventure in the streets.

“Gridlock in New York City, we could see Carnegie Hall, but we weren’t going to get there in time, so we had to at the last minute pull the buses over, which they did for us so bravely. Get all the kids, they had to grab their instruments, three buses worth, and run three blocks to Carnegie Hall to make our warm-up time,” said Associate Director of Bands Heather Lundahl.

The Sickles High School Band hopes to be a voice—or, in this case, a note—in their community regarding the impact playing an instrument can have on a young person’s life.

“We are so happy and grateful to ABC Action News for also covering what's right in the world. We believe that our music students at Sickles High School represent what’s right in the world, and we are so thankful that ABC is covering that,” said Griffis.

“Music education, music education, support the arts, we are so thankful,” said Lundahl.