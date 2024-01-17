Watch Now
Shots fired outside of Ybor nightclub prompt police investigation

Tampa Police
WFTS
Tampa Police
Posted at 11:49 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17

YBOR CITY, Fla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Ybor City nightclub early Wednesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a fight at Tangra nightclub on 1611 East 7th Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officers located Octavius J. Dunbar, 26, who they claim fired a gun into the air on 7th Avenue. They said they've made a request to the State Attorney's Office to file charges of discharging a firearm in public.

No one was injured during the incident.

Last October, one person was seriously injured, and 15 others were shot following a fight that ended with gunshots during Halloween festivities in Ybor. The shooting sparked a conversation among community members and local business owners about how to solve neighborhood violence.

