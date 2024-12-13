Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Northbound Veterans Expressway exit ramp to Dale Mabry closed all weekend due to road resurfacing

Dale Mabry to Veterans exit ramp closure
Florida's Turnpike
Dale Mabry to Veterans exit ramp closure
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Dale Mabry Highway exit ramp from the Veterans Expressway will be closed all weekend.

According to the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, the northbound Veterans Expressway (SR-589) exit ramp to Dale Mabry Highway (SR-597) will be closed all weekend due to construction.

The ramp closure will be from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Officials said that drivers that want to access Dale Mabry (Exit 13) from northbound Veterans would be instructed to exit at Van Dyke Road (Exit 14) and travel east on Van Dyke.

“You threw my son under the bus. You didn't take care of him.”

The State of Florida and the VA are under scrutiny after the Baker Act was used incorrectly on a young veteran who went to a Florida VA hospital for help.

Baker Act used incorrectly on young veteran who went to Florida VA hospital for help

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.