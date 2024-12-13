Northbound Veterans Expressway exit ramp to Dale Mabry closed all weekend due to road resurfacing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Dale Mabry Highway exit ramp from the Veterans Expressway will be closed all weekend.

According to the Florida Turnpike Enterprise, the northbound Veterans Expressway (SR-589) exit ramp to Dale Mabry Highway (SR-597) will be closed all weekend due to construction.

The ramp closure will be from 8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 to 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16.

Officials said that drivers that want to access Dale Mabry (Exit 13) from northbound Veterans would be instructed to exit at Van Dyke Road (Exit 14) and travel east on Van Dyke.