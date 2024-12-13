Former Hillsborough Republican Party Treasurer accused of writing himself personal checks from organization

BRANDON, Fla. — A 50-year-old man who used to be the Hillsborough County Republican Party Treasurer is behind bars after authorities said he wrote himself personal checks from the organization's business account.

Patrick Bailey was charged with a false entry in books of business entity and grand theft.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, Bailey was arrested in the 300 block of Lake Drive in Brandon, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said.

Deputies said the 50-year-old illegally transferred funds by writing checks from the Hillsborough County Republican Party business account and sending them electronically to his bank account. He took out $14,400 from the business account, HCSO said.

"When someone exploits their position to take what doesn't belong to them, it hurts the organization and the people who trusted them," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our detectives worked diligently to uncover the truth and hold this individual accountable. We hope this serves as a reminder that trust and integrity are the foundations of our community, and we are here to protect them."