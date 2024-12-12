Tampa firefighter arrested after an investigation by police in Stuart, Florida

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa firefighter was arrested after an investigation by police in Stuart, Florida.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR), Austin Lanyon, was arrested Thursday.

TFR said that the Stuart Police started to investigate Lanyon after a tip.

Due to the investigation, Lanyon was arrested on a warrant in Tampa on charges that included Lewd Solicitation of a Child and Transmission of Harmful Communication to A Minor by Electronic Equipment.

TFR did not provide additional information on the criminal investigation and advised us to reach out to Stuart Police for more information on the charges which we have done and are waiting for a response.

Lanyon has been with Tampa Fire Rescue since 2022.