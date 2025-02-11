Shooting investigation I-275 after 63-year-old woman was shot at: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers investigate a shooting incident on I-275 after a 63-year-old woman was shot at.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Troopers responded to a crash on I-275 southbound near Milepost 56 in Hillsborough County around 5 p.m. on Monday (Feb 10).

FHP said when troopers first found the 63-year-old Lutz woman, she was driving a GMC Yukon, had a medical emergency, lost control of the vehicle, and hit the 57-milepost sign.

The woman then returned to the highway and collided with a silver sport utility vehicle. After the second crash, FHP said an unknown person shot at her vehicle window.

Officials said the woman was bleeding profusely with lacerations from the window glass being hit by a bullet. Troopers applied life-saving measures to stop the bleeding.

The person who shot at the woman has not been identified by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.