Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Shooting investigation I-275 after 63-year-old woman was shot at: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol.png
FHP
Florida Highway Patrol.png
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers investigate a shooting incident on I-275 after a 63-year-old woman was shot at.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Troopers responded to a crash on I-275 southbound near Milepost 56 in Hillsborough County around 5 p.m. on Monday (Feb 10).

FHP said when troopers first found the 63-year-old Lutz woman, she was driving a GMC Yukon, had a medical emergency, lost control of the vehicle, and hit the 57-milepost sign.

The woman then returned to the highway and collided with a silver sport utility vehicle. After the second crash, FHP said an unknown person shot at her vehicle window.

Officials said the woman was bleeding profusely with lacerations from the window glass being hit by a bullet. Troopers applied life-saving measures to stop the bleeding.

The person who shot at the woman has not been identified by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.


Love can find you in unusual ways. That's certainly true for Danny Tucker, who found true love while diagnosed with end-stage heart failure.

Tampa Bay area patient's heart transplant journey leads to lifetime of love and happiness

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.