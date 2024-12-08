Search underway for escaped teen wanted for murder of 14-year-old Jevario Buie: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is assisting in the search for an escaped teen inmate after being arrested in connection to the death of 14-year-old Jevario Buie.

A press release states that the 15-year-old boy was arrested on December 4th and was being held at the Hillsborough Regional Juvenile Detention Center in the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

The teen was discovered missing on Sunday morning (December 8), and there is evidence that he escaped the facility

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone who spots the teen to call 911 immediately and not engage with him.

