Teen arrested for murder of 14-year-old Jevario Buie in Tampa: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A teenager was arrested in connection to the death of Jevario Buie, a 14-year-old boy who was found on railroad tracks in Tampa on April 17, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to reports of gunfire that Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. Buie was found near Busch Boulevard and Rome Avenue but had already died from his injuries.

According to TPD, surveillance footage from nearby homes showed Buie, a 15-year-old, and a third unidentified person walking together between 2:41 p.m. and 3:27 p.m. Then, at 3:33 p.m., the footage showed the 15-year-old and Buie walking north on North Rome Avenue towards a dead end near the scene.

The 15-year-old was the last person known to be seen with Buie before he was murdered. At 3:36 p.m., police said the 15-year-old was seen on video walking alone west and south, away from the scene.

During the investigation, detectives found records of the 15-year-old communicating with Buie before the murder, as well as social media messages, notes, and search history, which pointed to his involvement.

Detectives added that in one of the messages exchanged on social media, the 15-year-old disclosed details about the case that weren't public yet.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old on Dec. 4. He is being charged with one felony count of murder in the first degree, one felony count of carrying a concealed firearm, one felony count of tampering with physical evidence, and one misdemeanor count of minor in possession of a firearm.

"This has been a difficult journey for Jevario's family. Not only did they lose their precious son, but they also had been living without answers. Now, our prosecutors will be able to hold his killer accountable and seek justice for Jevario,” said State Attorney Suzy Lopez. “This defendant will be charged as an adult in this case. When you make adult decisions, you must be prepared to face adult consequences in Hillsborough County. Thank you to the Tampa Police Department for their tireless efforts in investigating this case."

Buie's family invited ABC Action News to his funeral back in May, where they said their final goodbyes while wearing his favorite color, green.

"It's really a difficult time right now. Nobody expects to have to bury a 14-year-old," Michael Baldwin, Buie's grandfather, said at the time. "We expect to send him to high school. We didn't expect to send him to a graveyard."

Buie was excited to play high school football with a goal of going to Tampa Tech.