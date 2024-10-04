Savannah Bananas coming to Tampa during 2025 tour

TAMPA, Fla. — The Savannah Bananas, a quirky baseball team that plays its own unique version of "Banana Ball," announced that it will make a special stop in Tampa.

The team will play at Tropicana Field from March 15 through 16 in 2025. They'll take on the Party Animals as they perform choreographed dances, run through the crowd and partake in "epic" scoring celebrations—all while dressed in kilts.

Other Florida tour stops include Fort Myers and Miami.

Fans must join the lottery list to be able to buy tickets, which start at $35. The lottery list will close on Nov. 1, 2024.

For more information about tickets and schedules, click here.