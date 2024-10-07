Ruskin businesses team up to help residents impacted by Hurricane Helene

RUSKIN, Fla. — Two businesses are teaming up in Ruskin to give back to those who were impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The Fish House has become a hub for donations for those in need in Ruskin.

The business, which has partnered with Professional Pets Florida, received more than 500 pounds of pet food donations. The donations are given to those in need to ensure the well-being of people and animals.

"So we're just out here giving it people that needed and helping with other supplies, food, water, clothing, everybody that's been affected by the hurricane," said Lauri Partanio, owner of Professional Pets Florida.

Through these efforts, Partanio was also able to help a lost dog find its owner. A man came in with a lost dog he found during Helene, and Partanio used her pet scanner to reunite the dog with its owners.

