Rod Wave's Annual Birthday Bash returns to Amalie Arena

TAMPA, FLA. — Rapper Rod Wave is set to return to Tampa for his annual Birthday Bash with some mystery guests.

He will be performing at Amalie Arena on Saturday, August 24 at 7 p.m.

Known for his chart topping albums Nostalgia, SoulFly and Beautiful Mind, Rod rose joined Taylor Swift as the only two artists to top the Billboard 200 for the past three consecutive years.

Tickets go on sale Friday June 28, at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com with prices varying.