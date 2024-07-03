Reward increased one year after seven-year-old killed during Independence Day celebration

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — It's been a year since seven-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia was shot.

The young child was enjoying Independence Day with his family at Ben T. Davis Beach along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

“We wasn't even going to plan nothing, to do nothing. And his grandfather says ‘You want to go see the fireworks. Believe me, I live in front of Busch Gardens, and we see fireworks every day. And I guess he wanted to see something different because my husband took him to buy fireworks. He wanted us to have his own fireworks,” his grandmother Marisol Ayala recalled.

But Garcia never got the opportunity to see his fireworks go off.

Two groups of Hispanic males got into an argument. Tampa Police say it all started because one group called out another group for driving a jet ski recklessly near where children were playing in the water.

“We had nothing to do with the argument. So, we really don't know. Yes, they were defending their kids because they were going to get hit by a jet ski. Then all of a sudden, this happened and they just took out weapons,” Ayala said.

Yitzian’s grandfather, Juan Carlos Hernandez, was shot in the hand as he tried to protect the young boy from the bullets.

“No more bullets in the air. Because this is the consequence of the things that happens,” his grandmother added.

A year has since passed and the family continues to push for justice.

Along the Courtney Campbell Causeway, right where Yitzian was killed, stands a memorial for the child.

WFTS

The family has plans to return to that very spot this Fourth of July to hold a memorial for him.

“It's not a celebration, but I know he doesn't want us crying. Yes, it hurts. And we're going to be there because we know if he would have been alive, he would have been there again and would have seen the fireworks,” she said.

The family says the fireworks they see this year will be special to them.

“It's Fourth of July. Kids want to see fireworks. Where my grandson didn't get to see his fireworks. We still have his fireworks and we will let them go tomorrow.”

Meantime, law enforcement is increasing the reward given to anyone with information.

With the assistance of law enforcement partners, the Crime Stoppers reward for tips that lead to the identification and arrest of those involved in the homicide is now $25,000.

WFTS

On July 3rd, the FBI and ATF added $5,000 each to the previous reward of $15,000. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement previously added $5,000 for tips that lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved. Through the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of Attorney General, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay had previously doubled the original reward, raising it from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Watching fireworks on the Fourth of July should not have been the end of this young life,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “The Torres-Garcia family deserves justice. We hope this increased reward will serve as additional motivation for someone to come forward with information that could help in this investigation.”

The police chief is also planning to increase patrol in the area this year.

"My message is for this Fourth of July, we will be out there, and we will be all over. But we still need people to know if they see something to say something and let us do something. If you know something, and you're not coming forward, you're not helping this case, help us solve this case,” said Chief Bercaw.

Yitzian’s story is also being shared through FDLE’s Cold Case Playing Cards. On the King of Heart card, Yitzian’s picture is displayed, along with a brief overview of his murder.

It’s another tool his family and law enforcement hopes will lead to justice.

WFTS

"We're not going to forget him. He's always going to be in our heart. And I think it's just something that, us getting the person that did this is going to take a little bit our pain away,” Ayala said.

Anyone with information can call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for the reward can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS, online at crimestopperstb.com, or by mobile tip using the free Florida Crime Stoppers Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.