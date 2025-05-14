Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Affordable senior living: Casa Di Francesco apartments now leasing in Seffner

seniors.png
EW Scripps, 2021
EW Scripps, 2021
seniors.png
Posted

SEFFNER, Fla. — Units are still available at the Casa Di Francesco apartment complex for seniors in Hillsborough County.

This 140-unit building, built on land owned by the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, is rented at below-market rates for low-income people 55 or older.

The apartment is located behind the church, off Mango Road, in Seffner.

To apply to become a resident, click here.


Florida woman says she can't flush toilet paper in her new construction home
A Florida homeowner says she can't flush toilet paper because it causes her pipes to clog. She believes it's a warranty issue, but the builder says their plumbing contractor isn't to blame.

Florida woman says she can't flush toilet paper in her new construction home

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.