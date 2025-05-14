Affordable senior living: Casa Di Francesco apartments now leasing in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. — Units are still available at the Casa Di Francesco apartment complex for seniors in Hillsborough County.
This 140-unit building, built on land owned by the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, is rented at below-market rates for low-income people 55 or older.
The apartment is located behind the church, off Mango Road, in Seffner.
To apply to become a resident, click here.
