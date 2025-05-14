Watch Now
Deputies investigating homicide in Seffner

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
SEFFNER, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in Seffner early Wednesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call around 3:14 a.m. that a person was shot in the 100 block of Phillips Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead on the property. HCSO said he had been shot in the upper body at least once.

Deputies said they would release more information about the victim once the next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information should contact HCSO at (813) 247-8200. This is still an ongoing investigation.


