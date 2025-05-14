Father remembers son he lost to suicide as 'joyful young man'

TAMPA, Fla. — Preston Logan Jones was a cute little boy who grew into a handsome teenager, loved by so many.

"Preston was just a joyful young man. He just loved people. He loved sports. He loved socializing, very active. You talked to his friends, and they always wanted to be around Preston because he always made them laugh,” said Tony Jones, Preston’s dad.

Tony told ABC Action News that Preston was not only well-liked in school but also a talented athlete.

“He played baseball. He played football. He played basketball, and then I think he started playing lacrosse his freshman year. And I think the reason why he played lacrosse is because that was the one sport that I knew nothing about,” said Tony.

Tony also said Preston showed more compassion and empathy than the average kid.

“He was very sensitive. I noticed it even when he played sports. I mean, he wanted to win, but he felt bad for the losing team, too," explained Tony.

In his junior year of high school at Berkeley Prep, Tony thought his son’s challenges were the same growing pains as other kids his age.

“We didn't really suspect a whole lot. He was just a normal kid going through normal things. And that's why I'm speaking out about this, because if it could happen to us, it can happen to anyone,” said Tony.

On April 23, 2023, Preston got into a horrible car accident, driving into a wall at a high rate of speed. He was rushed to the ICU with a lacerated spleen, broken ribs, multiple facial fractures, and bleeding around his brain. They didn’t know if Preston would make it, but somehow, he survived.

“He was essentially unconscious for three days. And when he woke up is when he told me and he said, 'Dad, I did it on purpose.' And I just fell to my knees. I couldn't believe it. We had no idea,” said Tony.

The family immediately got Preston the help he needed with therapy, medication, and extra support from relatives and friends. And they learned why he was struggling with his mental well-being.

“He couldn't handle disappointment. He didn't have the coping mechanisms to really be able to deal with when he would let somebody down, whether it was a girlfriend, whether it was us as his parents. He cared so much about us that he felt like when he wasn't successful or when he disappointed somebody, it just really, really hurt him,” said Tony.

But Preston powered through those challenges, and over time, his mental health improved. A year later, he graduated from Berkeley Prep and went off to college at FSU, where they kept in constant contact with him.

Preston assured them he was doing well, even apologizing for his first attempt to die by suicide.

“He really regretted what he did. He really regretted it, and he told us that multiple times. And that's why we never really thought he would do it again,” said Tony.

But on Oct. 13, 2024, Tony was woken up in the middle of the night.

“I had two Hillsborough County Sheriff deputies knock at my door at about 3:30 in the morning and tell me. They said, 'Is your son's name Preston Logan Jones?' I said, 'Yes.' They didn't really have to tell me anything more. I knew what the outcome was,” said Tony.

FHP reported Preston’s car veered off the road, overturned, and he was ejected from the vehicle. Preston died at the scene.

“Preston was mentally ill. You know, he went from having bad, poor mental health to that transcending into a mental illness. That's what he had. I've talked to a lot of people about this, and essentially, a brain attack is what he had,” said Tony.

Tony also believes there was a genetic factor in Preston’s mental illness.

“My oldest sister did suffer from mental illness, and she did attempt suicide multiple times. It actually runs on my father's side of the family as well. I've had grandparents that have done similar things. And so, yes, I believe there is some sort of genetic side to this as well,” said Tony.

Today, Tony is trying to heal from losing his only son. That process involves speaking to other teenagers at local schools to warn them they don’t have to suffer in silence.

“Just realize that everybody gets down, too. It's okay to not be okay. And it's okay to ask for help. It's okay to talk to your friends about it,” said Tony.

He’s also worried about how social media is impacting the mental well-being of so many teenagers.

“They're looking at the TikTok reels, or whatever it is, and they're seeing the best parts of everybody's day. And I think it's hard to be compared to that. So, I truly believe comparison is the thief of joy,” said Tony.

He’s hoping that by speaking out, others won’t have to suffer the tragic heartbreak he's still going through. But he feels Preston is watching over him.

“If Preston was here now and he knew what I was doing, he'd be like 'Dad, stop talking to everybody about what I did,' because he'd probably be a little embarrassed by it. And you know, again, I think he regretted what he did. I think he really regretted what he did, but I think the Preston in heaven now is saying, 'Dad, I'm proud of you,'" said Tony.

If you or someone you know is suffering, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, just by calling 211.