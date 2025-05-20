Recording studio responsible for emergence of death metal is honored

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — When you think about the history of music in America, cities like Chicago, Detroit, and Nashville may come to mind. But Tampa Bay has its own slice of music history in Temple Terrace.

Music fans around the world know the original Morrisound Recording studio as the birthplace of death metal. This month, they were honored with a plaque by the Hillsborough County Historical Advisory Council.



“I will say this is the only time I’ve written a marker with the word 'death' so many times, because the marker itself is for particularly Morrisound’s work in the extreme metal, or death metal industry,” said Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center.

Kite-Powell said out of the hundreds of historic markers across the county, this is the only one dedicated to a recording studio.

“We still get fans from all over the world that come to see the studio because of the records we produced in the 80s and 90s,” said Tom Morris.

Tom and his brother Jim admit that when they opened the studio in 1981, they really didn’t know what they were doing, but they were dedicated to doing it.

“We opened it because we were just music fans, musicians ourselves, and also engineers, and the studio seemed like the best combination of all those things,” said Jim Morris. "The idea that we would be recognized for it 44 years later is absurd and really cool."

According to SoundScan, 20 of the 25 best death metal albums of all time were recorded at Morrisound.

Fans, musicians and past and current employees of the studio gathered at the dedication ceremony.

“I’ve been having an emotional roller coaster here today, seeing our family members come back and remember it, and it means something to them. That means a lot to both of us,” said Jim.

Musicians like Ron Galletti of Nasty Savage and Jon Oliva of Savatage said you can’t talk about death metal without talking about Morrisound.

“If it said Morrissound Recording on your album, it really meant a lot to the metal community worldwide,” said Galletti.

“Those guys were willing to stick their necks out and support us. They were very instrumental in bringing the heavy metal stuff out to the public,” said Oliva.

“We actually cared about what their music sounded like, and I think they’ve been getting written off—studios that just thought it was not good music and didn’t want to record it—and we cared,” said Tom.

Morrisound Recording moved to a new location in Sulphur Springs in 2014. However, the old studio lives on, now operated by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Death metal fans said thanks to this historic marker, it will always have its place in music history and Tampa Bay history.

“People are going to come here to take pictures in front of that plaque because of what they did and the journey that they’ve been on,” said music insider Dan Johnson, who worked with Avatar.

“I’m hoping my grandchildren keep this polished, this sign,” joked Jim.