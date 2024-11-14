Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Project to revamp Franklin Street in downtown Tampa is up for a vote

Today, Tampa City leaders will discuss dropping $6 million on a project to revamp Franklin Street in downtown Tampa. The road cuts right through the downtown area, and used to be the shopping corridor. But it fell out of favor when suburban malls were built. Project Leaders hope city council green lights the funding so they can get to work on revitalizing it.
Downtown Tampa
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Today, Tampa City leaders will discuss dropping $6 million on a project to revamp Franklin Street in downtown Tampa.

The road cuts right through the downtown area, and used to be the shopping corridor. But it fell out of favor when suburban malls were built.

Project Leaders hope city council green lights the funding so they can get to work on revitalizing it.

The funding would come from the Community Redevelopment Agency Fund.

“We want to bring Franklin Street back as Tampa’s shopping, strolling, browsing street," Karen Kress with the downtown partnership said.

If the proposal passes, we will see restored brick streets, small parks, cafe lights strung overhead, artistic crosswalks, and strategic landscaping. They will also work to create a place where small businesses can thrive.

David Bailey is the co-owner of 719 Franklin, and he has tenants from all walks of life. Bailey said he is excited about the possibility to revamp the neighborhood and give his tenants better business opportunities.

“It’s a huge opportunity, but, also, it’s a huge area, so you have to have a continuous flow of interesting things to do,” Bailey said.

Kress said they also want to preserve Franklin Street as a historic district, which in the long run could help property owners save money.

Back-to-back storm events brought record storm surge, rainfall and winds to the Tampa Bay region. The question some are asking now isn’t where people should rebuild, but where we should let nature regain control.

Abandoning the Coast?: Where to rebuild & where to let nature take over

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.