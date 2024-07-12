Project Link hosting free healthcare clinics for students in need this month

Project Link's Back to School Free Health Clinics kick off this weekend. Project Link is a nonprofit that provides services for children in the Tampa Bay area.

The clinics provide free health services to children in need so they can officially enroll in Hillsborough County schools.

This comes as one mother explained that this is the time of year when bills pile up.

"As soon as July hits, it seems like every time we go into the store, it's time to start buying supplies," Alexis Cooke said. "As a single mother, the costs associated with doctors fees and shots and dentists, they can pile up."

Cooke is uninsured and has two kids. She'll be taking her seventh grader to the free clinic this weekend.

"This opportunity was very timely amidst the other costs I already have to deal with," Cooke said.

Tina Young, CEO of Project Link, explained that the clinics have grown over the years and they are so important for Hillsborough County families.

"We know and have heard families that miss two or three weeks of school because they can't get into a private doctor to meet those requirements for enrollment," Young said.

The clinics are open to children who are underinsured or don't have insurance and need health services to enroll.

Project Link will host the clinics every Saturday until August 17.

You do need to make an appointment. Click here for appointments and clinic dates.