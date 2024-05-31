Watch Now
Prescribed burn leads to 100+ acre brush fire after winds shift

Posted at 10:02 PM, May 30, 2024
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Sudden wind changes turned a prescribed burn into a large brush fire on Thursday.

Hillsborough County Conservation and Environmental Lands Management Department was conducting a prescribed burn at Upper Tampa Bay Conservation Park when winds shifted, and the fire spread.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said that they received calls of smoke and tracked it to the area of the controlled burn. Crews were asked by officials on scene to stay on standby for assistance.

That's when the winds unexpectedly changed.

HCFR called 16 units to help contain the blaze that involved 100 to 125 acres.

There were no injuries to first responders, and no evacuations have been made.

The park will be closed until further notice.



