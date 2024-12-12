Porch pirates take advantage as holiday shipping deadlines near

TAMPA, Fla. — Time is ticking to get your holiday items mailed out on time.

“I wanted to make sure my family got the cards in time for Christmas. In the past I've always been late, so I decided to come earlier to make sure they get it,” said Tanya Matthews.

If you're shipping holiday cards and gifts the U. S. Postal Service recommends you do so by Dec. 18 using ground or first-class mail. Send them by Dec. 19 for priority mail and procrastinators have until Dec. 21 for priority mail express.

Tampa's post offices are on track to beat last year's delivery numbers. Postmaster James Chambers said workers have delivered 466,000 packages since Dec. 1; that's up 13% from last year.

“It’s a challenging time of year for us but we always try and staff up well and prepare our carriers. We have expanded delivery service hours,” Chambers said.

Meanwhile, beware of porch pirates as package thefts increase this time of year.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a porch pirate theft that happened on December 2 in Mulberry.

In Bradenton, police are looking for a man and woman who stole several Amazon packages in the Glen Creek community on November 29.

“My advice would be just watch those informed deliveries, those tracking numbers. When you know that item is supposed to be delivered that day, try to have somebody there to get that,” Chambers said.