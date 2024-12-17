Watch Now
Police seeking suspect who shot and killed woman in Tampa

WFTS
TAMPA, Fla. — Police are currently searching for a suspect who shot a woman inside a Tampa home early Tuesday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said officers arrived at the home on West Saint Joseph Street around 5:45 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard inside.

Police then found the victim, who was in her mid-30s and had been shot. They immediately began life-saving measures, and she was taken to a local hospital, where she unfortunately passed away.

The suspect was no longer at the scene by the time police arrived.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other. Detectives are still working to determine what led to the shooting and to identify who was involved.

Anyone with information should contact the TPD at 813-231-6130.

