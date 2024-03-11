Watch Now
Police seeking homicide suspect for woman's death in early March

TPD looking for this man related to March 4 homicide
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 16:57:48-04

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) released surveillance video Monday of a suspect in an early March homicide.

Police said officers arrived at the 5700 block of North Nebraska Avenue around 8:04 a.m. on March 4 after receiving reports about a dead woman. Officers found the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Rebecca Couture, with "upper body trauma."

Couture was pronounced dead at the scene.

Below is a video of the potential suspect provided by TPD.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

