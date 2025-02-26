Police search for missing Tampa mother who allegedly left her child and disappeared

TAMPA, Fla — Police are looking for a missing mother who allegedly left her child and disappeared.

Tampa Police said they are looking for Makayla Thedy, 22. She was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 8300 block of North 39th Street.

Thedy left her child alone earlier in the day. Police said the child was thankfully found safe and is being taken into the care of other family members.

She is believed to have several mental health disorders and might be in need of help.

Thedy was last wearing a black shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on is urged to contact Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 and refer to case number 2025-114223.