Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Tampa

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Tampa on Friday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of East Bougainvillea Avenue and McKinley Drive.

TPD did not say how many people were involved in the crash but noted there were serious injuries.

The northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection are currently closed. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternative route during the investigation.

A frustrated Zephyrhills homeowner still has flooded yard months after Hurricane Milton.

Zephyrhills homeowner still has flooded yard months after Milton

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.