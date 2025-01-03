Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash in Tampa on Friday morning.
The Tampa Police Department said the crash occurred at the intersection of East Bougainvillea Avenue and McKinley Drive.
TPD did not say how many people were involved in the crash but noted there were serious injuries.
The northbound and southbound lanes at the intersection are currently closed. Police are asking drivers to seek an alternative route during the investigation.
