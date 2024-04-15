Shooting now death investigation after man dies in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — An early morning shooting was upgraded to a death investigation after a man died in Tampa on Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said around 1:57 a.m., officers responded to the 6500 block of Julie Street after receiving reports about shots being fired.

There, they found the victim, who had been shot in the upper body. Police said he was in early 40s.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he passed away from his injuries.

TPD said they're working to determine the cause of the shooting, and no arrests have been made at this time. They added that they don't believe it was a random act.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact TPD at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).