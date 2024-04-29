Future of the Claw Golf Course being met with pushback

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The University of South Florida is holding a community town hall to discuss the future of the Claw Golf Course, which is now an open green space known as the Fletcher Parcel.

USF is considering redeveloping the area into a mixed-use district, but those plans are being met with some resistance.

ABC Action News spoke to Ryan Hurley with the Save the USF Forest Preserve campaign, who said the green space is rare in Tampa, and he wants to see it stay open for people and wildlife.

“A lot of wildlife actually use this space. Usually, at night, you see deer out here, bobcats. There’s all kinds of wildlife that you won't see in other parts of Tampa,” Hurley said.

The Fletcher Parcel is adjacent to the USF Forest Preserve. The proximity is another reason some people are pushing back.

“If USF is actually committed to their goals of sustainability and success, then they should be trying to maintain as much of this open green space as possible,” Hurley said.

Carole Post with USF said the preserve is not part of the development, and they plan to protect it.

“Our planning is very intentional that it has to respect the forest preserve and be done in harmony with it,” Post said.

They are discussing a mixed-use district, but they are still early on in the planning.

“There will be buildings, but there will also be open space and places for people to have recreation,” Post said.

USF said they want to continue to work with the community, so they're holding a town hall on Monday, April 29, at 5:30 p.m.

That meeting will be held at the Patel Center for Global Solutions in the first-floor conference room.