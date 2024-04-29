Baby found dead on University of Tampa campus, prompting investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police launched a death investigation after a baby was found dead on a Tampa college campus Sunday.
The Tampa Police Department said officers located the abandoned baby when they arrived at the University of Tampa.
The cause of death is still being investigated.
Police added there is no threat to the public and that there is no additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates.
