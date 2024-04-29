Business owner credits community and good karma for reaching 10-year anniversary

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When you enter Karma Juice Bar & Eatery in St. Petersburg, owner Josie Barber is often the first person you’ll see behind the counter, ready to serve.

“The most important thing when they walk through the door is the smile, and everybody gets a big smile. ‘Welcome to Karma,”’ said loyal customer Jon Rosenbaum.

Barber immigrated to the United States from the Philippines in 1984, but it wasn’t until 2014 that she opened Karma, which has now expanded to three locations.

“It’s always good karma at the bottom line,” said Barber. “You know whatever you do, you receive, and I only want to treat people like I want to be treated.”

Barber said she wouldn’t be celebrating her 10-year anniversary this month without a little karma. A cancer diagnosis, a pandemic and a devastating fire have all come and gone, yet she is still pouring smoothies.

“The day it caught on fire, I go to my Clearwater location and I have about 200 people waiting for me to support me,” said Barber. “And we have people that come almost every day, seven days a week, so I felt like I owe it to them to be open.”

Rosenbaum said Barber has created much more than a business, but a neighborhood bond.

“Josie is delightful, she does a fabulous job in building relationships, and it comes through. She is a warm, caring person,” said Rosenbaum.

“I always tell them it’s like going to Cheers. Remember 'Cheers? ' Everybody knows your name,” said Barber.

But instead of serving beer, she jokes, she’s serving juice.

Barber even started a program giving recently incarcerated felons trying to reenter society a chance at employment.

“Because when you apply for a job and there is a box that you have to check, and it says that they have a hard time getting a job, and they are so grateful when you give them that opportunity,” said Barber.

She is thankful to share her story with ABC Action News and hopes to be an inspirational voice in the community for all business owners out there.

“I think what I’ve done in the last 10 years with all the struggles—if you don’t give up, it doesn’t matter what you are doing, don’t give up,” said Barber.