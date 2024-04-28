Watch Now
Tampa crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in serious condition

Posted at 7:43 PM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 19:43:49-04

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash in Tampa on Sunday (April 28) sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in serious condition.

The Tampa Police Department said that the crash, which involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, is still under investigation. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on N. 22nd Street and E. Chelsea Street.

Lanes on that road will remain closed for the duration of the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.



