Police investigating after 3 people shot in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after three people were found shot in Tampa late Tuesday night.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call near Marion Street and Tyler Street about shots being fired around 11:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found a rifle and numerous spent casings.

Later, the victims, two men who had been shot in the upper body and one woman in the lower body, arrived at a local hospital to be treated.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet, but they said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Tampa PD at 813-231-6130 or share a tip via Tip411.