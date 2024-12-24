Police arrest suspect in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a shooting that resulted in one death and left two other men seriously injured.

On Dec. 5, at 9:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 1700 block of East Sitka Street after receiving a call about a shooting, the Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.

TPD said they found three men shot in their upper body area. They were taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment. They were in critical condition.

Days later, police said a 28-year-old victim died from his injuries. The other two victims have since been released from the hospital.

The case was upgraded to a homicide.

TPD identified Michael Horace Fleming, 24, as the suspect in the shooting. Police said the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence.

Fleming is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and felon in possession of a firearm.