Plenty of reunions at Tampa International Airport on Christmas Eve

TAMPA, Fla. — Many holiday reunions took place at the airport on Christmas Eve, despite American Airlines having a ground stop early in the day.

Tampa International Airport was full of good cheer as loved ones came home for Christmas.

“I’ve been waiting all my life, for someone to be waiting at the airport for me with these,” said Sonia Ruiz.

When Ruiz got off her flight from Colombia, she was emotionally greeted with balloons and flowers from her sisters and nieces.

“I’m really happy, I can't believe that I'm here. I'm really happy, I'm excited, like in shock. I think that I want to cry,” Ruiz said.

It’s a reunion 15 years in the making. After trying to get a U.S. Visa, her application was finally approved just in time for Christmas.

“It was kind of difficult because I sent the papers, and I think they lost the papers but finally I got it. It was the perfect time,” Ruiz said.

Also, at TPA’s Gate E, parents eagerly waited for their daughter who just returned from a mission's trip to Panama.

“This was a surprise for me,” said Tynley Cotton. “Going there it really breaks your heart to see that’s how people live. I feel super blessed that we could just be able to go and be a light for the kingdom.”

Then there was Steven who waited for his sister with a funny sign, about taking her to rehab. He said it is his tradition of picking on her.

“Just to irritate her and embarrass her,” said.

So many making it home for Christmas and ready to make up for lost time.

“I want to go to Busch Gardens, of course. I want to go to my sister’s house and my son’s house,” Ruiz said.