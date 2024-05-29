Plant City Police investigating after man found on fire inside Publix

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Plant City Police Department is investigating after authorities found a man on fire inside a local grocery store Wednesday evening.

At 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call at Publix Supermarket, located at 2202 James L. Redman Pkwy in the Walden Woods Shopping Center.

The caller said that a man was on fire inside the store.

Officials said several people within the store worked to extinguish the flames.

Afterward, Plant City Fire Rescue transported the injured person, a 30-year-old man, to a local hospital. Authorities said he is in critical condition.