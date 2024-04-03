Plant City entrepreneur Sandy Cothron will trade hair extensions for designer handbags

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Sandy Cothron is all about luscious locks: on her head, on her clients and on the beautifully hairy Scottish Highland cows she raises on her Plant City property.

"I did win best hair in high school," said the graduate of Tampa Bay Tech's cosmetology program.

This endlessly inventive entrepreneur—she owns The Shop Salon in Tampa—lives a colorfully offbeat life, and she wouldn't have it any other way.

Her life advice? "Be different. Please be different."

Her newest business venture blends her two biggest passions (well, besides those hairy cows, a side hustle she picked up during the pandemic):

Hair and designer handbags.

Cothron is launching a new Extension Exchange: your designer handbags for her designer hair extensions.

It's a barter system, a straight-up trade, with the value of the handbag equaling the value of the hair extensions in return.

Later this spring, she'll start re-selling the handbags at The Shop Salon.

For more on Cothron and the Extension Exchange, go here.