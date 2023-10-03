Busch Gardens to open new family-friendly ride 'Phoenix Rising' in 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — A new family-friendly roller coaster is coming to Busch Gardens next year.

The park announced that "Phoenix Rising" will open in spring 2024. It will be the park's tenth coaster and will be the largest family-friendly addition to the Pantopia area of the park.

"This exhilarating new experience will have family members soaring above the Serengeti Plain before going on an exploratory journey over the Pantopia region, with its vibrant colors, thrilling attractions and more. Riders will feel the rush of the wind and thrill of the flight in this suspended roller coaster that enables ride cars and riders to swing side to side as the train races along the track high above the Serengeti Plain," a press release said.

The coaster will be the first at the park to feature on-board audio.

The coaster will travel up to 44 miles an hour. The minimum height requirement will be 42 inches.

“Phoenix Rising” will be an extraordinary journey for our seasoned coaster enthusiasts and younger thrill-seekers alike,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. “Joining a comprehensive coaster collection, this new attraction reinforces our commitment to provide guests with new, immersive and one-of-a-kind experiences.”

Annual Pass members get early ride access on “Phoenix Rising” prior to its public debut in spring 2024.