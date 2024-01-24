People living in Hyde Park apartment complex say they're concerned for their safety

HYDE PARK, Fla. — People living in one Hyde Park apartment complex are bringing their concerns directly to us.

After months of pleading for management to make a change, Dakota Carey said he felt his next best option was to reach out to us.

"We've had ongoing issues with trash and security in this building," Carey said.

To get into the building, you need a key fob. But I found out for myself while visiting Wednesday that the doors don’t lock.

"This one doesn’t even require a fob. So, you can just walk right in. It's taped open so that anybody can just come from the streets at any old time," Carey explained.

Carey fears anyone can just walk in and have access to the commons room, too.

"This area has a little commons area, a coffee machine, and a gym upstairs. It’s wide open for anyone to walk right into," Carey added.

Carey also said his motorcycle was stolen because the garage gate never closes like it should.

"That was here for three weeks after I had moved in. I had it shipped down here in early August, and it was gone by the end of August," Carey said.

He said management told him the cameras don’t work. On top of that, Carey sent us pictures that showed trash piling up and overflowing onto the ground.

"It's just over $2,200 a month, and both of us hate it," Carey explained.

He said he’d sent email after email pleading for changes, not just for his own safety but for everyone living there.

Instead, Carey told us after nearly a year, he’s left wondering when and if anything will be done.

"Not quite heartbreaking, but kind of the same feeling," Carey said.

While we were interviewing Carey, multiple people approached us, expressing the exact same concerns. They tell me they don’t plan on renewing their lease.

"We don’t have anywhere we can just go. They won't let us out of the lease without paying almost $5,000 penalty. We would love to just abscond from the place and be done with it. But we're locked in, and they won't hold up their end of the bargain," Carey added.

We’re staying on top of this as we push for a response. Wednesday, we called and emailed management and showed up on site.

We went inside the leasing office, where management refused to answer any of our questions and concerns we brought to them via people living there.

Management told us they have no comment.