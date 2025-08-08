VIDEO: Hillsborough County Schools staff music video gets reposted by Nick Carter

- Hillsborough County Schools posted a welcome-back music video on their X account.
- The video was reposted on X by Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys.
"He just never showed up"
What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.
FL plumber touting 25 years experience took $1,550 deposit, but was unlicensed