Pedestrian killed after being hit by multiple vehicles on Dale Mabry: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was killed on Saturday trying to cross Dale Mabry Highway after she was hit by multiple vehicles, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Lexus SUV, driven by an 83-year-old Land O Lakes woman, was traveling northbound on Dale Mabry Highway in Hillsborough County at about 8:16 p.m.

North of Sunlake Boulevard, the unknown woman tried to cross the highway.

She walked into path of the Lexus and was struck by the car, the report stated.

The victim was then run over by five other vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene, FHP officials said.

All the vehicle involved vehicles remained at the scene of the crash.